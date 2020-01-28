Editor:
An article by the AP printed on the front page of the Englewood Sun painted all members of the President's legal team in the impeachment trial with a derisive brush. The writer obviously believes the Fox News Channel is not a valid cable channel. Frankly, their viewership frequently excedes those of CNN and MSNBC combined.
I presume you will also print a bio on all of the House managers in the impeachment trial? And please include that he proclaimed at every microphone/TV camera for over two years that he had positive proof that President Trump had colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. Amazingly he was the person that the so-called whistleblower chose to contact about a phone call. Schiff henceforth read his version of the phone call to Congress. Imagine reading a fairy tale on the floor of the United States Congress! He continues to veer far from the actual transcript and so does the Speaker of the House.
Please include in the bios of the House impeachment managers any trials they have been involved in, and any TV or radio stations they have appeared on. Be certain to explain how each of the managers have railed against President Trump and include any derogatory comments by any well known persons any time in the past so that we may decide if we want to trust that person's words and intents.
Thanking you in advance for providing the info we need to make good decisions.
Jan Crooks
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.