An article by the AP printed on the front page of the Englewood Sun painted all members of the President's legal team in the impeachment trial with a derisive brush. The writer obviously believes the Fox News Channel is not a valid cable channel. Frankly, their viewership frequently excedes those of CNN and MSNBC combined.

I presume you will also print a bio on all of the House managers in the impeachment trial? And please include that he proclaimed at every microphone/TV camera for over two years that he had positive proof that President Trump had colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. Amazingly he was the person that the so-called whistleblower chose to contact about a phone call. Schiff henceforth read his version of the phone call to Congress. Imagine reading a fairy tale on the floor of the United States Congress! He continues to veer far from the actual transcript and so does the Speaker of the House.

Please include in the bios of the House impeachment managers any trials they have been involved in, and any TV or radio stations they have appeared on. Be certain to explain how each of the managers have railed against President Trump and include any derogatory comments by any well known persons any time in the past so that we may decide if we want to trust that person's words and intents.

Thanking you in advance for providing the info we need to make good decisions.

Jan Crooks

Englewood

