Thank you for the amusing Sunseeker quiz on page 1 of your Jan. 16 edition.
Editorial staff: shouldn’t this have more appropriately been positioned in the comics/puzzle section?
Please follow up with a “real news” quiz about the effects of the resort on its financial, traffic and environmental impacts on the community.
For example:
• How much property and bed tax will it generate; and is any of this to be earmarked to pay for new infrastructure such as traffic improvements, workforce housing and environmental mitigation to offset these impacts?
• How much “public” property was allocated for the development and what was the nature of the compensation?
• How much additional traffic and surface runoff to the harbor will be generated and how will it be mitigated?
• Were there any binding commitments to “hire local” — construction and operation?
• Will Sunseeker provide/subsidize workforce housing?
• Were any commitments made regarding future gambling operations?
• Was sea level rise factored into the current and future construction plans?
To ascertain facts about Sunseeker that many readers would appreciate, you would service the community by soliciting questions from the public to format a new quiz.
Brian Chernack
Port Charlotte
