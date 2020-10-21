Editor:
On Labor Day, the Sun published a guest editorial about a woman named Alisha, raising two kids alone who struggled to make ends meet on her under $10/hour job.
Recently, the Sun recommended a no vote on raising the minimum hourly wage to $15. This was based on a roundtable with local business leaders who considered it to be an undue burden, even though it would be phased in a dollar a year until 2026. How do you expect these low-wage hourly workers to live here?
These by the way are the same folks who have been unduly impacted by the pandemic. They are overly represented among the dead, the unemployed and those deemed “essential.” We need to stop being so stingy with the pay of those who work for less than it takes to live on.
I recommend that the next time the Sun polls those involved in an issue, that they include those on both sides. How about a roundtable of folks like Alisha?
Randy Candea
Port Charlotte
