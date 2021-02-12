Editor:
I, along with thousands of other Charlotte County residents, empathize with a recent letter writer and her frustrations with the vaccine roll-out. I would like to add that, on Feb 3, I was appalled to read Joe Pepe's comment that multiple attempts by phone, text, and email would be deleted except for the very last attempt.
That meant that our place in the CharCoCares queue was moved from Jan. 26 to Feb 3. I have been unable to secure a Publix appointment for my 89-year-old diabetic husband with pacemaker and 5 cardiac stents. When will appointments be dedicated to those over 85, over 75 . . . then over 65?
Leslie Stevenson
Punta Gorda
