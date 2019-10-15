Editor:
So many of us nowadays rely on technology to “occupy” our children. It’s easy to put a child in front of a screen while we make dinner or fold the laundry or grocery shop. But we do this at what cost?
We lose so much by allowing screens to “raise” our kids. The personal interactions we once knew as children are fading away. What happened to the days of family? What if we shared a game of eye spy in the grocery store or listened to music together while we all made dinner?
There’s a great big, wonderful world out there. Let’s get out there and bird watch, take a walk, pick some flowers or ride bikes. What memories are we making with our children? Or better yet, what regrets are we creating with our children?
Georgia Trehuba
Englewood
