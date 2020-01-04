Editor:
Last front page of 2019 says it all. Rape suspect arrested, prison guard arrested, dance teacher sentenced, dementia patients abused, drunk driver goes to jail for 5 years and a women has a gator in her pants. Wow!
Where's the good news? Hope others have some as good as mine. IRA up, 401 up, savings account up, health up and I'm in my 8th decade. Maybe you can give us all one thing for next year. How about a full Lucy (Peanuts) and a half size Doonsbury. Thanx in advance.
Charles E. Fisher
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.