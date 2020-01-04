Editor:

Last front page of 2019 says it all. Rape suspect arrested, prison guard arrested, dance teacher sentenced, dementia patients abused, drunk driver goes to jail for 5 years and a women has a gator in her pants. Wow!

Where's the good news? Hope others have some as good as mine. IRA up, 401 up, savings account up, health up and I'm in my 8th decade. Maybe you can give us all one thing for next year. How about a full Lucy (Peanuts) and a half size Doonsbury. Thanx in advance.

Charles E. Fisher

Punta Gorda

