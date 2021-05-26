Editor:
Anybody who believes Trump's election lies is either a dim-witted sucker or unaware of his background. Nobody can fix a dim-witted sucker but I can help with the background.
As a young man Trump was a rich draft dodger who paid off a crooked doctor four times, thereby earning the nickname "Captain Bonespurs." We don't know his scholastic record because he threatened to sue his college if they released his grades.
In business he went bankrupt five times and acquired a reputation for cheating his subcontractors. He would say "Take less or spend years in court." No American bank would do business with him and his companies have been involved in over 4,000 lawsuits.
In his personal life he committed adultery against all three of his wives and lied to America about paying off porn stars. Just before the election his current wife, Melania, forced him to renegotiate their prenup. I wonder what she would have told us if Trump hadn't caved in.
As President, he didn't keep a single one of his campaign promises and pardoned criminals who would have testified against him for a plea bargain. In his third year, before the virus, he increased the deficit by 50% to over a $1 trillion. In his fourth year we have a new record high trade deficit with China and North Korea is launching missiles from submarines.
Trump is a lying, cheating sleazebag who will never make anything great.
John Ress
Arcadia
