Say what? No one should question the former president about his lies and behavior?
General Milley did the right thing by speaking out about his alarming behavior. Here’s a partial list of those who also spoke out and "...the sheer volume of them is without precedent in recent American history." (Washington Post 9/18/2020):
Olivia Troye: Pence's staff; Michael Cohen: Trump’s personal lawyer; Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director of European Affairs; Gordon Sondland, ambassador to European Union; Jim Mattis, defense secretary; John Bolton, White House National Security Advisor; Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State; John Kelly, White House chief of staff; Gary Cohen, White House economic advisor; Maryanne Trump Barry, Trump’s sister/retired federal judge; Miles Taylor, chief of staff, Department of Homeland Security; Elizabeth Neumann, assistant secretary for threat prevention and security policy; DHS/Rick Bright, director of HHS’s Biomedical Advanced Research/Development Authority; James Miller, member of the Pentagon’s Defense Science Board; Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs; Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director; Omarosa Manigault Newman, assistant to President/Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.
These courageous people spoke the truth about his narcissistic craziness, and incredibly, people did, and still, support him. (Skewed perceptions? Delusional? Blind?) He’s the loser/liar who lost the election by 7 million votes, and as the incumbent! The latest Republican-led "review" in Arizona showed Biden received 99 more votes, Trump received 261 fewer votes (New York Times, Sept. 30, 2021). Let the blind see and the deaf hear!
