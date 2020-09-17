Editor:
When there is a person in leadership that feeds you lies, is a racist, cheats on his businesses, cheats on his wives, rapes women and is a child pedophile why would you like him so much? It has to reflect somewhere. I find it hard to believe people that want to carry on the tradition that Christ has given us, to vote for this foul creature that does not even think he needs forgiveness.
Perhaps it is the whole abortion thing. But is it okay with you then that he continues to lie to you, to push violence, to put child's lives at risk and threatens the very fabric of our democratic society by his utter disregard for the rule of law. Republicans really I would like an answer. It has me baffled.
Even the elderly people that might read this... Are you ready to give up your Social Security that you have worked for and your healthcare for a man that totally does not care for you. He only cares for himself. Does not even care for his allies, if they get caught. Steps away from them.
I am just trying to make some kind of sense out of it. I hope and pray to God above you will have an awakening before Nov. 3 and that you will see the deceit and lies before you. If not, I worry how you will face another four years of a man so morally bankrupt that he hurts our great America.
Pamela Johnson
North Port
