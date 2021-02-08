Editor:
According to articles in the Wall Street Journal and Miami Herald, Julie Jenkins Fancelli, heiress to the Publix fortune, donated some $300,000 in support of the January 6 riot in Washington D.C. that killed five people and injured hundreds. Fancelli’s donation was facilitated by far-right radio show host Alex Jones, whose outrageous claims include the fact that the Sandy Hook school shootings were a hoax. Enraged parents of children killed in the attack are pursuing legal action against Jones.
To its credit, Publix issued a statement saying “the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a national tragedy. The deplorable actions that occurred that day do not represent the values, work, or opinions of Publix Super Markets.”
Although Publix is distancing the organization from Fancelli’s support of a seditious riot, calls to boycott the grocery chain continue to grow.
The whole mess is just sad.
Many of us shop at Publix because their friendly staff sell good food at fair prices. Why would an apparently well-off person from a respected family whose name is trusted, believe the lie that the election was “stolen” and associate themselves with a seditious riot led by a nutjob like Alex Jones?
It’s past time for all of us, as concerned citizens, to tell the truth and work harder at getting our news from reliable, objective sources. If Fancelli had done that, perhaps she would have spent her money on a worthy charity rather than in support of untrue claims of voter fraud.
Sandra Walker
Port Charlotte
