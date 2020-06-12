Editor:
There are those who decry letters to the editor that critique our current president. They claim unfairness.
Well there are civic duties and responsibilities that at least some of us older folks remember from school. They seem to be either absent, ignored or even inverted today.
Emma Lazarus’ words, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Her words are met with: Close the doors! Build a wall!
Let’s help small businesses by giving billions to big corporations.
Let’s make America great by withdrawing from world treaties and health organizations?
Let’s lead the world by ignoring and criticizing our allies and cuddling up to despotic world leaders.
Let's make America great by gutting environmental regulations and trying to kill public health programs.
And for telling untruths, falsehoods and lying. That’s not speculation or false news, that is recorded history, in his own words, on tape, and on a vast scale.
Untruths and misinformation? Daily, most egregiously, by talking about taking or injecting disinfectant to kill coronavirus.
Providing a shining role model for Americans . . . really?
For those who defend these actions; where is your moral compass? Can you see beyond your personal point of view?
Ronald Norvelle
Punta Gorda
