Editor:

Recent letters to the editor about death of a toddler weighing only 7 pounds. Too bad the only way to have four siblings saved from deplorable living conditions was to have the youngest child die weighing only 7 pounds. What am I missing here?

One suggestion was to raise the minimum wage. I thought you had to be employed.

Neither parent was employed. Where the relatives and neighbors?

How could this happen in our back yard?

Maureen Powers

Punta Gorda

