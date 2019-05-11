Editor:
Recent letters to the editor about death of a toddler weighing only 7 pounds. Too bad the only way to have four siblings saved from deplorable living conditions was to have the youngest child die weighing only 7 pounds. What am I missing here?
One suggestion was to raise the minimum wage. I thought you had to be employed.
Neither parent was employed. Where the relatives and neighbors?
How could this happen in our back yard?
Maureen Powers
Punta Gorda
