Editor:

Pardon me for asking (apologies to John Hackworth)...but what is so vital and important to the conservative agenda that people will turn a blind eye to the lack of moral integrity and allegiance to this country in order to implement this agenda?

How can citizens of the United States be so desperate that they will support the egocentric, weak-willed, semi-literate thug, who most likely by the machinations of a foreign power, somehow became our president?

Sharon Forsch

Port Charlotte

