Editor:
Pardon me for asking (apologies to John Hackworth)...but what is so vital and important to the conservative agenda that people will turn a blind eye to the lack of moral integrity and allegiance to this country in order to implement this agenda?
How can citizens of the United States be so desperate that they will support the egocentric, weak-willed, semi-literate thug, who most likely by the machinations of a foreign power, somehow became our president?
Sharon Forsch
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.