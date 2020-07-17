Editor:
The Sun ran an article about a Trump supporter wearing a Trumper cap at Amvets 312 on June 19 and 20 . The man goes on about how " Proud he is of President Trump!"
Any veteran, especially a Vietnam veteran, that is proud of the "Bone Spurs-in-Chief Trump," has to have rocks in his head! I guess that's why people call him "Rocky." While we were serving during the Vietnam War, Trump got out of the draft and attended college. Now that's real character.
Lately he sought help from a foreign country's President to smear his political opponent. But GOP senators said that's ok! How about making fun of a disabled war veteran? Wait ! He's already done that.
Marvin D. Myszka
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.