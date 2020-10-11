Editor:
Is anyone listening?
Hey, ladies, the President of the U.S. has been accused of sexual misconduct by a lot of women. It didn’t matter during the election four years ago when 11 women came forward about unwanted advances by this man. Will you wake up now that the number of women claiming to have been assaulted is 26?
Do Republicans want to know any details about these allegations? Based on their actions, the answer seems to be no. Will they demand any investigations? No. Has any Republican official stated that the president is unfit for office because of these allegations? No.
Sure, we are all focused on how Trump’s inept pandemic response has killed thousands, but I say these words to fellow women: Do we really want to put this predator back in the People’s House?
How the president treats women should matter to everyone, but it should especially matter to us. How do you explain your vote to your daughter or granddaughter knowing that 26 women have accused the president of sexual misconduct? Does anyone really believe those accusers would put themselves up for ridicule and scrutiny if their allegations weren’t true? Is this issue as important as getting another conservative on the Supreme Court?
How can we say this doesn’t matter? How can any woman say it’s acceptable for the commander-in-chief to be a sexual predator?
Linda DeMeritt
Port Charlotte
