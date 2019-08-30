Today's Editorial Cartoon

Editor:

It seems something is wrong with this picture.

Children are left forgotten in hot cars. I do not gamble. But did they also forget their cellphone?

Of course not.

I was listening to the television. Two men have developed a device that alerts one that you have forgotten something in the back seat.

How sad.

Marilyn Thompson

Port Charlotte

