Editor:
Fox pundits spent weeks downplaying the seriousness of the virus:
Jesse Watters, Jan 30: “Do I look nervous? No. I’m not afraid of this coronavirus at all.”
Laura Ingraham, Feb 25: “A coronavirus, that’s a new pathway for hitting President Trump.”
Rush Limbaugh, Feb 26: “Flight attendant working L.A.X. tests positive. Oh, my God, 58 cases! Oh, my God! Oh, my God!”
Sean Hannity, Feb 27: “The apocalypse is imminent and you’re going to all die, all of you in the next 48 hours. And it’s President Trump’s fault. Or at least that’s what the media mob and the Democratic extreme radical socialist party would like you to think.”
Sean Hannity, Feb 28: The coronavirus “appears far less deadly” than the flu, but the government and the media “keep promoting panic.”
Trish Regan, Mar 9: Called coronavirus a “scam” fueled by enemies of President Trump. The worry “is yet another attempt to impeach the president.”
Sean Hannity, Mar 10: Coronavirus is a “fraud” by the deep state to spread panic and manipulate the economy.
Lou Dobbs, Mar 13: While self-quarantined, he called out “the national left-wing media, playing up fears of the coronavirus.”
Twitter blocked Rudy Giuliani’s account because of misinformation about hydroxychloroquine as a COVID 19 cure.
Now these blowhards are blaming others for their disinformation while Ingraham argues her untruths “gives us hope.”
Please stop watching Fox for your safety and mine.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
