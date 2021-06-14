Editor:

To all these idiots who think that the election was stolen from Donald Trump, I would like to ask you a logical question — that is, if you can think logically anymore.

If Donald Trump during his whole term in office never had an approval rating of more than 40%, how could this election have been stolen from him?

Anti-American Donald Trump and his anti-American sycophants are very dangerous people. His objective from the beginning has been to start a civil war which he did on January 6, 2021, with all of his lies. Now he has started a whole party and cult that believes those lies.

Are you ready to continue to be a democracy or an autocracy with Trump as your Putin, Hitler, or other dictator? Time to wake up people!

Darlene Rosen

Punta Gorda

