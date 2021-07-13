Editor:
I found incredulous a recent letter titled, “You bet, I sure do miss Donald Trump.”
The writer blamed President Biden for higher gas prices when most know POTUS has no control over the cost of gasoline. The writer claimed that President Biden had made the United States “the laughingstock of the world.” I find this remarkable given the former President’s failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and failure to prevent his supporters from invading the Capitol, both of which made America look weak to our enemies and unreliable to our allies. Russian, Chinese, and Iranian leaders surely enjoyed what they saw on January 6th.
How convenient to forget the disastrous legacy of Donald Trump: The former President tried to drastically cut his own taxes by preventing access to health care for millions; he adopted tax giveaways for the wealthy; he proposed cuts to Meals on Wheels; he proposed the elimination of AmeriCorps that helps with disaster relief; he allowed a dangerous pesticide to stay on the market despite it being a threat to children’s health; he eliminated pollution standards for power plants; he made it easier for fugitives to buy guns; he undermined American jobs and security by ceding global leadership to Beijing; he threatened national security and hurt the integrity of America’s democracy by a lack of transparency about his finances and ties to Russia.
Trump damaged America almost beyond repair, yet for some: “Living is easy with eyes closed, misunderstanding all you see” (John Lennon quotation).
Kathy Kuryla
Englewood
