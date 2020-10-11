Editor:
How can Trump have COVID? He has told us it's a hoax. He has given himself an A+ for defeating it. Of course, we believe everything he tells us.
It isn't surprising he has gotten sick. He and his followers have done everything they can to guarantee getting infected. They hate social distancing and make fun of people who wear masks. It's really his own fault. If he hadn't been tested, he wouldn't have it.
How will Trump spin the truth out of this fact? (Luckily, that's something he's the absolute master of.) How will Retrumplicans avoid admitting Trump could possibly be wrong?
(I have faith they can and will manage to make it the fault of the media, Democrats, scientists or doctors.)
How could Trump's doctors tell him he has COVID? Weren't they worried he'd panic?
This has to be the ultimate proof that karma does indeed exist. (You know what they say about karma and pay back.)
Charles Goodman
North Port
