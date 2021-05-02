Editor:

I do not know how Joe Biden got so many votes. I only know two people who voted for him out of the many I asked. We all dislike him so much. He scares us.

What he is doing to the USA shows he is not a good president. He will not keep us safe. Look at the border. Not Joe or the VP will admit that it is out of control. I always thought the president was for America when things happened that would hurt our country.

I say that I hate Joe Biden. I do not feel sorry for him as he is our leader. He gets away with things that are criminal as well as his family members. That is so wrong. A president is suppose to represent the USA. He is either being controlled or he just doesn't know what to do in the situation he is in. I feel hating him is wrong, but I wish he had not been elected. What the rest of his term awaits for us is scary.

Carol M. Leonard

Port Charlotte

