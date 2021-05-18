Editor:

The 5/12/21 issue of The Daily Sun had an article titled: "Local water supply authority wins best tasting drinking water." The article touted Peace River Manasota Regional as having the best tasting water of nine local suppliers in Charlotte, Hardee, Manatee, and Sarasota.

Only the winner was noted. The article would have been much more informative if the rankings of the other eight suppliers were included.

Rick Sarkisian

Punta Gorda

