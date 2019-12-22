Editor:
I remember sometime last year a number of articles from your publisher decrying the newsprint shortages and accompanying price increases, resulting in, as I recall, your various papers reducing the number of pages in print. I also seem to recall your publisher attributing the shortages to tariffs. Tariffs implemented by the Trump administration.
Having seen nothing of late in your paper on the subject, I'm curious how this issue that was once considered such a threat to the continued existence of the newspaper industry has resolved?
BTW - at the time I wrote suggesting you could reduce the need for newsprint by eliminating all of the many pages of stock and mutual fund listings as all of that info is readily available on phones, tablets, and PCs. It's even available by simply asking my TV for quotes.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
