Editor:
The source of the following information is Scripps Research Institute. On Dec. 31 of last year, Chinese authorities alerted the World Health Organization of an outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus causing severe illness, which was subsequently named SARS-CoV-2. Shortly after the epidemic began, Chinese scientists sequenced the genome of SARS-CoV-2 and made the data available to researchers worldwide.
The resulting genomic sequence data has shown that Chinese authorities rapidly detected the epidemic and that the number of COVID-19 cases have been increasing because of human to human transmission after a single introduction in the human population.
It is also been concluded that the virus is the product of natural evolution ending any speculation about deliberate genetic engineering.
This is not part of a plot that the Chinese hatched into the rest of the world in. It also indicates that we had more than enough time to prepare for this apocalyptic occurrence. The inference by Rush Limbaugh that this was a hoax by the Democratic Party to do in Trump is ridiculous.
As you can see by the above dates it is also ridiculous that the Chinese withheld much of this information giving us a little time to prepare. The reason we are behind the curve is due to inadequate leadership in this country. This would rest primarily at the White House. Let’s quit making excuses and start fixing the problem.
Keith Waltz
Port Charlotte
