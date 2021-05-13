Editor:
2021 has proven to be a difficult year for education due to the Covid 19 virus. However, legislative action relative to our local schools continued. On March 17th, Governor DeSantis delivered comments to the press and the residents of this state in which he emphasized clearly that Critical Race Theory would not be taught in Florida school districts. For many parents and taxpayers, this was an important announcement from the governor, one in which he made it clear that racial hatred would not be taught to our students. As a resident and taxpayer, I agree with the governor.
DeSantis earlier in the year also introduced the “Parents Bill of Rights.” HB 241 which was sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, St. Lucie County, enumerates the rights that parents have involving their child and the educational system to which he or she attends. One of the major concerns has to do with a parent's right to access student records. Education officials seem to think that this is a big deal on how to move forward in implementation of this section of the law. They should note that access to student records by parents has been happening in many states for many years.
I am somewhat perplexed as to why the district superintendent or a school board member has not voiced a position on these legislative changes and executive orders. Clearly what is needed is a school newsletter that goes out to all residents at least quarterly. Call it, “Charlotte School Features.”
Robert Reichert
Punta Gorda
