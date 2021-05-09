Editor:
Recently, I had a conversation with a micro-biologist, who voiced an interesting concern with the new M-RNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) regarding whether they can impact one’s DNA.
I was told that Messenger RNA may be the greatest gift to medicine ever received. Or it may be a disaster. It will likely take from 10 to 40 years for any DNA impact to be determined. For those 60 years of age and older, this should have little impact on life’s expectations. For those younger, this should be of concern.
When this M-RNA vaccine approach was first mentioned, it was identified as being a totally different concept in antibiotics; actually modifying our cells (at least as I understood it). If this is so, it does not concern me as a 78-year-old person. I have had my two shots of Moderna. But now Fauci is expecting approval of Moderna for those in the 2 to 11 years of age bracket.
Dr. Fauci, do we KNOW scientifically that any such DNA change will not be detrimental to these
children? And if we do not so KNOW, then why are we preparing to vaccinate children who
have been acknowledged as having only minor concerns with contracting Corona? And, finally,
if we do not KNOW, but science still feels the need for such vaccinations, why would we use
Pfizer or Moderna in lieu of Johnson & Johnson or Astra Zeneca; vaccines not based on M-RNA
modification?
George Ruchti
Punta Gorda
