I am wondering are all the people that are dying, are they all dying from coronavirus? I think that deaths at each hospital are reported daily. Is anyone dying of other causes? Cancer, heart failure, high blood pressure, auto accidents, old age, gun related, flu, or any other cause.

Why isn't the full picture presented when the daily count is broadcast out. This in my opinion would give a better insight into the problem of the coronavirus we all are living with.

Example: If I go to the hospital with a heart attack and they test me for coronavirus and it is positive and I then die. Is it reported that I died from heart failure or from coronavirus?

Joel Cornett

Port Charlotte

