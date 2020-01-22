Editor:
In response to a letter "It's hard to explain loyalty to Trump," I also find it difficult in how he became president.
My wife and I met Donald in the '90s when both my son and daughter worked for him at the Taj Mahal, Atlantic City. We talked for a while and I said to myself: "Who is this guy?"
He offered to have his photo taken with his wife at his side. She stated: "Donald, isn't this wonderful?" His response was: "Yeah, yeah." Obviously he was and still is a damaged human being.
Even Mr. Trump states, after his inauguration: "I can't believe I'm president of the United States." Guess what, me neither.
What happened? I believe it was a combination of factors, one of which was the basic bread and butter issues. Also, a dislike for Hillary, Putin's endorsement and as someone said "someone to blame for their own shortcomings and failures."
In any event, there are other factors that enabled Trump to sneak in the back door of the White House. Maybe it was "divine intervention." I don't know.
As yourself, do we really want four more years of this guy?
Anthony Zeck
North Port
