President Joe Biden has stated repeatedly that his $3.5 trillion spending bill will not cost taxpayers anything. However, according to America Rising (10/16/2021): “Thanks to creative accounting tricks and misleading math from the Democrats, the package could come to more than $5 trillion. The bill contains a quasi-universal basic income, tax breaks, and government handouts for wealthy families in high-tax states, and new socialist programs that force American families to depend on the government from cradle to grave.”
So how will the program be funded? First, the Treasury will borrow to pay for this all inclusive welfare for all spending programs. But, because moderate Democrats are skeptical about Biden’s claim, the Bill is being modified. Here’s how: Originally, the feds would fund the package over six years by printing money. Then, after the six years, taxpayers would be begin to pick up the payment while doling out a percentage of those socialist programs. The cost to taxpayers will increase gradually each year until the total sum is borne by the taxpayers. Instead of six years, taxpayers will carry the full burden after three years.
Biden lies, and you and I will pay for his lies! Write to your Congressman and tell him/her “no” to new higher socialist taxes!
