Editor:
First off, we are alive, if we can stay that way. We may have diabetes, heart issues, hypertension or emotional disabilities. Being alive is a legal condition that no one should be able to deprive you of under the color of law, unless you present threats that require lethal measures to neutralize your behavior.
If you have four police officers pinning you face down, are unarmed, handcuffed and being hog-tied, it becomes a huge stretch that killing you is an reasonable option. I can only imagine the terror and helplessness that George Floyd felt when he was crushed by police officers, caused in particular by the one who knelt on his neck, which put him at the mercy of sworn police who pinned him to the ground and put a knee on his windpipe and neck blood vessels.
Floyd knew he was on a trajectory to death. He pleaded, begged and implored the officers 27 times to let him catch a breath. He spoke out loud to his deceased mother. No one could help him. Several concerned citizens who yelled for mercy were threatened with chemical spray if they didn’t keep their distance. Finally, an official paramedic got the officer to get his knee off, after several minutes of total unresponsiveness and while George Floyd was probably long dead.
How long can you hold your breath? Harry Houdini’s record was 3 minutes, 30 seconds.
Phillip Robinson
Englewood
