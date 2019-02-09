Editor:
My compliments to Lee County and their construction on Burnt Store Road.
With the completion date being "done by the end of 2019" we will have a safer four-lane road to take us to the stores and businesses.
In fact, a lot of residents who use Burnt Store Road for access for shopping will be shopping in Cape Coral instead of Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte because of safer four-lane roads.
There is a story going around that the completion of the Charlotte County portion of Burnt Store Road is being held up because of a study. The study involves looking to see if the road widening would disturb the area where there are some small bats that are endangered.
I have been in this area for better than 18 years. I have read and heard about many people that were injured and seen some that were killed.
If that is a true story, how many bats equal a human life and how many bats equal a crippling injury? When can we expect this section of the "evacuation road" to be finished?
James L. Rooney
Punta Gorda
