Editor:

For those crying for the country to remain shut down, please answer these questions:

1) How many children should starve to make you feel safe?

2) How many families must go bankrupt in order for you to feel safe?

3) How many business owners should lose everything they’ve worked for in order to make you feel safe?

4) How many people have to lose their job, their health insurance, their life savings, to make you feel safe?

Come up with the number of people you think should surrender their lives for your feelings and your safety!

Steven Churchill

Englewood

