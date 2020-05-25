Editor:

A recipe to get rid of love bugs.

Purchase a white (love bugs love white), 12-inch  bowl. Plastic works fine.

Fill the bowl 3/4 full of water and add 3-4 tablespoons of baby oil. Place it in the sun and watch the results.

Replace water and baby oil when needed.

Marian Annis

North Port

