Editor;

With some interest, I read the recent article regarding some county residents wanting to put chickens in their yard. These well-meaning folks obviously don’t know how to get things done in Charlotte County.

They should have Sunseekers ask and it will very quickly get approved. And, maybe Sunseekers will have a use for the manure.

Kent Rosberg

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments