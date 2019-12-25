Editor;
With some interest, I read the recent article regarding some county residents wanting to put chickens in their yard. These well-meaning folks obviously don’t know how to get things done in Charlotte County.
They should have Sunseekers ask and it will very quickly get approved. And, maybe Sunseekers will have a use for the manure.
Kent Rosberg
Punta Gorda
