Editor:
Stop and look at your plastic tubes like toothpaste, hand lotion — anything in a plastic tube, you're throwing away too soon. Cut the bottom off two inches after you squeeze your tube to the bottom and cut. You'll find about two-three weeks more inside.
Put you toothbrush inside the top and see how much is left inside — or a Q-tip or finger in your hand cream. They are not empty. Lay the container on its side and you get a big savings of a few weeks or more left.
Leona Brown
Port Charlotte
