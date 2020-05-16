Editor:

Stop and look at your plastic tubes like toothpaste, hand lotion — anything in a plastic tube, you're throwing away too soon. Cut the bottom off two inches after you squeeze your tube to the bottom and cut. You'll  find about two-three weeks more inside.

Put you toothbrush inside the top and see how much is left inside — or a Q-tip or finger in your hand cream. They are not empty. Lay the container on its side and you get a big savings of a few weeks or more left.

Leona Brown

Port Charlotte

