Editor:
Would you re-elect George W. Bush in 2004 if his responses were:
September 11, 2001 video is a hoax-nothing to see here.
November 1, 2001 fake news: Responders at three sites, don't need any additional PPE, quite well equipped. We are looking at some things, but they will disappear soon.
December 2001, maybe, something is going on. We will consider using special disinfectants at the sites to clear debris. Be sure to invest in the stock market, all is well... I am the best president ever.
January 2002 a few bodies, some building damage — all caused by pilot error!
February 2002 Americans, come out of your homes; children are resilient, send them to school
March 2002, I am planning my 2004 convention at the Twin Towers, a little tidying up and they will look great!
April 2002, maybe terrorists were involved; we should figure out a way to fight them; don't worry, I have it under control. Buy stocks, our economy is great, I passed that cognitive test.
We currently conclude 7 months of WH Covid-19 denial; 4,300,000-plus cases; 149,000-plus Americans have died... and yet, the president spent hours upon hours at his golf courses: Jan 28 3/4; Feb. 16 3/4, March 9*, April*, May 8 3/4*, June 5 31/2, July 6, 7-plus. *Courses not open, state closures
Before you cast your vote this fall, think about it. Seriously.
Michele Moe
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.