Editor:
(sic)To thet guy sayin' Biden ain't doin' right by White men and women, er Black men, in pickin' his vice president only shows he don't thenk the Black women he's a-lookin' at have any qualifications at all. Ain't thet jes plain misogynistic, on top of racist?
Mah Mama tole me every person ye come accrost has sumthin' t'teach ye. Ahm so glad thet lady taught me two new words, even tho she wuz complainin' about havin' t'look 'em up in her two word books. Ah allus have mine handy when a-readin', t'make shore mah mind ain't a'gittin' stagnant, as they say.
Even so, ah wernt shore iffen she dint like the moralizin', er the use of big words when doin' it, when she used "magniloquent". An ah ain't shore neither iffen she meant t'use "grandiloquence"(noun), er "grandiloquent"(adj.) in thet other sentence. Ain't no never mind, we got it.
Ennyhow, here's sumthin' simple fer ye, Sweetie: Trump bad, he uses poor vocabulary, cuz he "loves the poorly educated." Biden good, cuz he wants everbody to be educated.
Anna M. Lambert
North Port
