Editor:
Why is Huawei seen?
The supposed reason noted by the Trump Administration is the Chinese giant is accused of espionage and IP or intellectual property theft. The ban is heavily related to 5G technology in communication systems.
This technology will have great consequences beyond telecommunications. The technology is tied to China’s belt and the road so-called soft power project! Instead of these projects helping poor nations, they are facing great debt to China, and are falling prey to economic blackmail when it comes to payback of loans.
Normal soft power, as preached by the U.S. does not lead to bankruptcies.
The U.S. got a wakeup call when the U.K. adopted Huawei. Basically, Huawei is accused of presenting a real espionage threat to U.S. security agencies. Our nation has warned that Huawei equipment could be used to create a backdoor into foreign mobile and U.S. data networks.
On Huawei in the U.K., one U.S. spy chief noted the action there, is like giving a loaded gun to spy on the U.K.
Bill Weightman
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.