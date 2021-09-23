A front-page article in The Daily Sun regarding the nixing of a plan for the Huey relocation caught my eye and disgusted me to think the city of Punta Gorda would not want the Huey at the Vietnam Memorial Wall site.
Their excuses were as lame as any I had ever heard. Liability and maintenance could be a deterrent for any location selected for the Huey. I was informed of the plan to purchase the Huey by MG (Ret) Dick Carr and how Mr. Hawkins bought the Huey on a trip to Texas.
I am a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1037. This organization was asked to donate money for movement of the Huey to the Southwestern Florida Vietnam Memorial Wall. We, being Vietnam veterans, jumped at the opportunity to have a Huey on display at the wall. I first saw the helicopter while it was being set up at the Military Heritage Museum and Gen. Carr said that was a temporary site.
After seeing signage prepared by the museum, it appeared to me the Huey had become property of the museum. I think confusion about the location of the Huey is because Mayor Lynn Matthews is a board member of the museum which causes a conflict of interest in deciding its location.
She should have recused herself from any vote regarding the Huey location. I feel other members of the City Council (Prafke and Carey) are influenced by Matthews. Maybe the voters of Punta Gorda will remember their stupidity.
