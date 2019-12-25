Editor:

As I saw that my husband had written Merry Xmas, I scolded him and said ‘You’re taking Christ out of Christmas.’ But then I pondered that thought. Christmas is a world-wide event, but how many people who celebrate Christmas are doing it to honor the birthday of Jesus Christ?

No matter, people are celebrating, and my King Jesus Christ has the biggest birthday party on planet Earth. Amen.

Joanne Pauloz

North Port

