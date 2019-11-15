Editor:
The constant barrage of letters from people describing global warming as some sort of cycle or other weird thing has gone too far. Ninety-five percent of the scientists say that global warming is coming from greenhouse gases trapping temperatures around the globe. Yet we continue to emit these gases with no regard to what is happening with the climate.
The Environmental Destruction Agency (formally known as the Environmental Protection Agency until about three years ago) has seen fit to remove restrictions on the emissions of greenhouse gases, encourage the use of coal in the generation of electricity, allow cars to be built with poor mileage and generally dump toxic wastes in our waters.
Enough is enough. How long can we allow this kind of idiocy under the banner of “you’re entitled to your thinking and I am entitled to mine”. When 95% of the people who know what they’re talking about say that the cause of Global Warming is greenhouse gases, when are we going to stop searching the Internet for weird reasons for climate change. Most of these 5% people have come up with theories which cannot do anything about climate change, so they have decided the human race will cease to exist in the near future. I would prefer to think that my grandchildren could survive. We can all do our own thing to decrease greenhouse gases. We can’t always blame the other guy for causing the problem when we, here in this country, are major polluters.
Keith Waltz
Port Charlotte
