Editor:
From what little I know of the Bible it seems that God made three glaring mistakes. From an omniscient God, this is unacceptable.
When creation was done, the creatures He created in his own image, quickly went astray. They succumbed to pride and bequeathed unto humanity a penchant for evil. Their original sin became humanity's sin. What kind of a bum deal is that?
Stttrike 1!
After a few years of humanity sinning and having fun, God could not take it any more. He is not a patient God; not forgiving nor merciful either. He flooded the earth drowning every one; the low life sinners and the pure in heart alike. What saps the pure in heart were; none of the fun and all of the punishment. There will be no seeing God for them. (Sermon on the Mount). God overreacted.
Stttrike 2!!
By some humpty-dumpty method (Genesis), He receded the waters and put the world back together. God decided humanity had learned its lesson. But, soon all of the same old nasty stuff kept happening; the fun, the sinning. God sent his only Son backed up by charlatans Graham, Swaggart, Hinn, White, et al to save humanity. It's not working; just look around. Could it be that humanity does not need saving?
Stttrike 3!!!
Like mighty Casey, God has struck out.
It is time for God to hit the showers.
It would seem that human being creating is just not God's strong suit.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
