Editor:
i remember when i was a kid, the nightly news had the numbers of the dead and wounded soldiers killed in Vietnam. Maybe CNN should have a scoreboard on how many innocent people are being gun down buying milk at the grocery store or having fun with their friends.
Instead of spending all are resources on police and turning are schools into Raiford prison, more funds should be spent on mental heath. We got some messed up people walking around. The police are doing best, but killing the shooter after the person mows down 20 people don't get it.
Our prisons are full of mentally ill people. Human beings are not evolving in the right direction. We spend millions on how people think so we can sell more junk.
Change direction. Help these people get their mind right. God forbid, it's your kid that could be helped mentally.
David J. Kinzer
Englewood
