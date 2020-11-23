Editor:
The deck is severely stacked against clean water - consider CCU’s response to their recent 48,800 gallon spill; “Many sewage spills are caused by contractor error, CCU officials have told the Sun.”
Wait, don’t they hire and supervise the contractors?
If you get the “FDEP Pollution Notices” like I do (sign up for it) you’d see that the majority of CCU spills are caused by “human error.” They seem to have a particularly difficult time protecting air release valves, which they run over like an episode of the Keystone Cops.
From June 20 to Nov. 7, 2019, CCU “reported” 58,800 gals spilled. Seventeen of those incidents were attributed to human error (utility staff, maintenance, contractors, mowers, etc.). That’s not aging infrastructure, that’s a management problem that creates a runoff problem to Charlotte Harbor and our Peace and Mayakka rivers. Add to that, agriculture, septic tanks and millions of gallons of phosphate strip mining waste Mosaic fertilizer is allowed to send down the Peace River daily, through ever-expanding permitting.
According to the FDEP reports submitted by CCU they are in striking distance (790,710 gallons) of spilling 1 million gallons this calendar year.
We’ve likely hit that mark, because the same people who cause the human error get to estimate the spills. This is just like EPA allowing Mosaic Fertilizer to monitor their outflows into the Peace River. You’d think our county commissioners would demand some accountability to at least protect their equipment, let alone the environment.
Capt Paul DeGaeta
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.