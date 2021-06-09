Editor:
Sometimes amusing and always amazing, to me, is when the “intelligent elite” instructs the citizenry to “follow the science” while ignoring science! In doing so they wish to impose their “beliefs” and not “science” as a political weapon in order to divide us. The latest edition is named Critical Race Theory, a politically acceptable guise for what is, in effect, both racist and Marxist.
I find this amazing because our children have been taught racism for many years, disguised as science, which in fact is the state sponsored religion and cult, Darwinism. Let me be clear, race is a political construct designed to divide the populace. Christians who read the Bible have been aware of this fact for years as it is written, “From one man He made every nation living on the entire surface of the earth, and He fixed the limits of their territories and the periods when they will flourish.” (Acts 17:26) So to all you “educated elitists” understand this truth, those of us uneducated Walmart shoppers are relatives of yours! Well, at least that is preferable to having a “Monkey's Uncle” isn't it?
Noted racists who support molecule to man fantasy including the racist himself, Charles Darwin, as well as Hitler, Sanger and the good doctor Joseph Mengle. Doubters about race, gender or science claim the Bible is a fairy tale.
If they only studied science they would know that the secular “Human Genome Project” proved there is but one race.
Follow the science.
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
