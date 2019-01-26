Editor:
Under the heading of, ‘After 20 years, no progress’, your letter-writer on Saturday cherry-picked scientific findings to make his case – the same mistake he complained almost 100 percent of climate scientists were guilty of committing.
He is misleading when he says ‘human emissions contribute 5 percent of the carbon cycle.’ He doesn’t mention this is an annual, accumulative addition. It’s a little like compound interest – great for your pension fund, lousy for the planet.
And, despite his claim, a lot of progress has been made in the last 20 years.
Human contribution to climate change is now an accepted science – just like we accept we don’t live on a flat planet any more.
It's also likely we could have done a lot more about it were it not for the political and financial clout of those who gain from denying responsibility for our part in causing climate change.
For those interested in learning more, especially about your correspondent's other claims, skepticalscience.com is an excellent scientific resource.
Renae Carey
Punta Gorda
