Editor:
The world today is like walking through a legal mine field. Address a person by the wrong pronoun? Boom, fired.
No matter how that person looks. No matter how they identified yesterday. No matter that your entire life there have only been two gender pronouns. No matter. You are fired.
Own a business? I'd think long and hard about my hiring practices, office layout and task assignments. Try to envision a way to avoid harassment allegations (real or not). Hire only one sex? No, that won't be safe, but it improves your odds. Remove all doors? Again, not a guarantee but a good first step. Require uniforms? Another small safeguard. Obviously, a good policy manual, sensitivity training, and a company wide atmosphere of respect are all excellent policies.
But, the truth is, any disgruntled employee can charge harassment an the burden of proof is on you. That is not only scary but so unfair, especially when leveling those charges has become fashionable.
Want to lodge a complaint about poor or rude service? Better think about it. Can you hold a door or pull out a chair for a woman if you don't necessarily do so for a man? Is that sex discrimination? No? Well, then where exactly does sex discrimination start and stop?
All of this makes human interaction less logical and that is very, very sad.
Lyman Williams
Englewood
