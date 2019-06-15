Editor:
In last Sunday's Our View column , an article discussed the migrant children's plight at Homestead.
Here are some of the articles statements and my comments gleaned from an internet search:
The children are in tents, no air-conditioning with many torn from their parents arms and sent to Homestead. This is all false. Children are housed in fixed, air-conditioned units while installation personnel find and vet sponsors who will accept and care for them. They are not torn from their parent's arms and geographically separated from parents.
"Children are not allowed recreation." False. Homestead has soccer fields.
"Children are treated worse than hardened criminals in our state prisons." Absurdly false. The children have clean dorm beds, clean fashionable clothing and nutritious meals. They are not behind bars.
"Conditions the children live in are unacceptable." False. The children are living in better conditions than most did in their native country which most voluntarily exited.
"The camp is not required to adhere to state regulations regarding care for children." True, but it must adhere to federal regulations.
Facts:
The average stay for children is 67 days.
Boys and girls are strictly separated.
Most are in the 13- to 17-year age group.
Homestead children's instillation was created by the Obama administration.
Articles with patently "fake news" and facts are why Mark Twain was correct when he said: "If you don't read the newspapers you are uninformed. If you do read the newspapers, you are misinformed."
Carl A. Hansen
Punta Gorda
