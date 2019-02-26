Editor:
When one hears that there are those who believe that the earth is flat and that one could fall off the edge into the abyss, the usual response is a dismissive smile. Yet there it is, at the border where refugees, displaced persons and asylum seekers are struggling to get up out of the depths into the world.
People come to the edge because to them it seems more promising and less dangerous or destructive than where they came from.
Parents there are faced with trying to give their children a better life by passing them into the hands of strangers who often regard them as undesirable orphans, foster children, inferior and troublesome aliens who they likely will lose track of.
Sometimes we cringe at hearing stories about parents – or at least their religious leaders – willingly giving their children to be sacrificed to the gods. How do we, who reside in the heaven these people are hoping and praying to enter, respond to their prayers? Like all false gods? With silence? Or perhaps with curses and invectives. “You are unworthy.”
And then we congratulate ourselves for being good Americans, good Christians, made of superior genes who deserve to live on this side of the edge, and build walls instead of programs of constructive help while we buy the illegal drugs that devastate the refugees’ homelands and cause them to flee.
Ted Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
