Editor:
Our small solar system is in a dark, distant corner of our galaxy. If there are billions of solar systems in our galaxy and if there are billions of galaxies, then the statistical probability of not having some kind of life somewhere else in this universe is zero. Distances being so vast you most likely will never meet your neighbors. When you look at the nightly sky you realize how tiny and forgettable the earth really is.
We live on a small planet full of life with people, animals, plants and insects. We need insects for pollination, decomposing of organic matter, controlling pests and keeping soil and water healthy. Insects are also food for small animals who are food for larger animals. Life without insects would not continue the way we know it.
We need plants for oxygen, food, clothing and shelter. Without plants life on earth would not exist.
Does life on this planet need people? Would life cease to exist without people or would it continue? It would appear that life without people on this planet would flourish. So swallow your pride, you might not be the chosen one. Do we really think that we are important?
Pete Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
